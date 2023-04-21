Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Stake Boosted by Westside Investment Management Inc.

Westside Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 10.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,663 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 428 shares during the period. Westside Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $202,536,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Everence Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 70,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,397,000 after purchasing an additional 910 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC lifted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC now owns 117,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,773,000 after buying an additional 1,211 shares during the last quarter. Syntal Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Syntal Capital Partners LLC now owns 7,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,252,000 after buying an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Sage Partners LLC bought a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter valued at $771,000. Finally, Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC lifted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC now owns 1,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. 67.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Johnson & Johnson news, insider James D. Swanson sold 1,062 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.66, for a total transaction of $164,248.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,215 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,425,191.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Johnson & Johnson Trading Up 0.6 %

JNJ has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $164.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $215.00 price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $161.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $185.00 to $181.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $173.00.

Shares of JNJ opened at $163.58 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $157.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $166.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $426.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.53. Johnson & Johnson has a 1-year low of $150.11 and a 1-year high of $186.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The company reported $2.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $24.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.61 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 35.76% and a net margin of 18.90%. Johnson & Johnson’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.67 EPS. Analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Johnson & Johnson Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 23rd will be paid a $1.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 22nd. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.91%. This is a boost from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 67.06%.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and MedTech. The Consumer Health segment includes products focused on personal healthcare used in the Skin Health/Beauty, Over-the-Counter medicines, Baby Care, Oral Care, Women’s Health and Wound Care markets.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.