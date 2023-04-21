Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Stake Increased by Everence Capital Management Inc.

Everence Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 70,179 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 910 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson comprises about 1.1% of Everence Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Everence Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $12,397,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in JNJ. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC now owns 117,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,773,000 after purchasing an additional 1,211 shares during the last quarter. Syntal Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Syntal Capital Partners LLC now owns 7,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,252,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Sage Partners LLC bought a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter valued at $771,000. Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC now owns 1,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC now owns 28,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,080,000 after purchasing an additional 955 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on JNJ shares. Atlantic Securities lowered their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $167.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $179.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $215.00 price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $164.00 price target for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $173.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

Johnson & Johnson Trading Up 0.6 %

In other news, insider James D. Swanson sold 1,062 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.66, for a total transaction of $164,248.92. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,215 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,425,191.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE JNJ opened at $163.58 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $157.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $166.96. The stock has a market cap of $426.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.27, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.53. Johnson & Johnson has a twelve month low of $150.11 and a twelve month high of $186.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.99.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The company reported $2.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $24.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.61 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 18.90% and a return on equity of 35.76%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.67 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.64 EPS for the current year.

Johnson & Johnson Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 23rd will be issued a $1.19 dividend. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 22nd. This is an increase from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.06%.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and MedTech. The Consumer Health segment includes products focused on personal healthcare used in the Skin Health/Beauty, Over-the-Counter medicines, Baby Care, Oral Care, Women’s Health and Wound Care markets.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.