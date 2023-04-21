Journeo (LON:JNEO) Trading 1.7% Higher

Journeo plc (LON:JNEO – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 1.7% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 181.07 ($2.24) and last traded at GBX 179 ($2.22). 31,259 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 23% from the average session volume of 40,594 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 176 ($2.18).

Journeo Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of £29.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,790.00 and a beta of 0.01. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 149.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 129.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 139.76.

About Journeo

(Get Rating)

Journeo plc provides solutions to the transport community that captures, processes, and displays essential information to enhance journeys in the United Kingdom and mainland Europe. The company operates in two segments, Fleet Systems and Passenger Systems. It offers passenger transport infrastructure systems, such as bay, stretched in-shelter, summary, full-color LED, low-power E-ink, and solar-powered TFT displays, as well as interactive wayfinding totems, air quality sensors, in-shelter closed circuit television (CCTV), and bus station Wi-Fi.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Journeo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Journeo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.