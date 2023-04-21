JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Position Boosted by Kestra Advisory Services LLC

Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 13.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 524,086 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 62,359 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises approximately 0.6% of Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $70,280,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC now owns 77,721 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,422,000 after buying an additional 407 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 337,068 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,201,000 after buying an additional 29,298 shares during the period. Source Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Source Financial Advisors LLC now owns 39,683 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,322,000 after buying an additional 1,849 shares during the period. Capital Investment Counsel Inc boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 7,477 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,003,000 after buying an additional 504 shares during the period. Finally, F M Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter worth about $2,375,000. Institutional investors own 67.89% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on JPM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $155.00 to $145.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $155.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $131.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $132.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $154.94.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSE:JPM opened at $140.81 on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12 month low of $101.28 and a 12 month high of $144.34. The firm has a market cap of $412.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The company’s 50 day moving average is $134.83 and its 200-day moving average is $132.09.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $4.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.41 by $0.69. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 23.73% and a return on equity of 16.02%. The company had revenue of $38.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.63 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 13.76 EPS for the current year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 6th will be given a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is 29.52%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in providing financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

Featured Articles

