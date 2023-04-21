JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Acquired by Capital Investment Counsel Inc

Capital Investment Counsel Inc lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 7.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,477 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 504 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $1,003,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA purchased a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 9,000.0% in the fourth quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 455 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.89% of the company’s stock.

NYSE JPM opened at $140.81 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1 year low of $101.28 and a 1 year high of $144.34. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $134.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $132.09. The company has a market cap of $412.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.10.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $4.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.41 by $0.69. The business had revenue of $38.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.77 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 23.73% and a return on equity of 16.02%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.63 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 13.76 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 6th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is currently 29.52%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on JPM. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $131.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday. UBS Group set a $156.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $189.00 to $179.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $153.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $160.00 to $172.00 in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, JPMorgan Chase & Co. presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $154.94.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in providing financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

