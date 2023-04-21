JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Purchased by Source Financial Advisors LLC

Source Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 4.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 39,683 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,849 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises about 2.0% of Source Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Source Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $5,322,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of JPM. Capital Investment Counsel Inc increased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 7,477 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,003,000 after buying an additional 504 shares during the last quarter. F M Investments LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter worth about $2,375,000. Core Alternative Capital increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 28.7% during the fourth quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 182,539 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,478,000 after buying an additional 40,692 shares in the last quarter. Community Bank N.A. increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 82,570 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,073,000 after buying an additional 2,087 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Del Sette Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter worth approximately $749,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.89% of the company’s stock.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $153.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $155.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $154.94.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE JPM opened at $140.81 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $134.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $132.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $412.78 billion, a PE ratio of 10.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.10. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12 month low of $101.28 and a 12 month high of $144.34.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $4.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.41 by $0.69. The business had revenue of $38.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.77 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 23.73% and a return on equity of 16.02%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.63 EPS. Equities analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 13.76 earnings per share for the current year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 6th will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 29.52%.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

(Get Rating)

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in providing financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.