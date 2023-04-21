KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR) Shares Sold by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its holdings in shares of KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 61,967 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 3,200 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in KAR Auction Services were worth $809,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of KAR Auction Services by 138.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 152,731 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,706,000 after buying an additional 88,560 shares during the period. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of KAR Auction Services by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 751,061 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $8,389,000 after buying an additional 21,944 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of KAR Auction Services by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 40,719 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $454,000 after buying an additional 2,830 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of KAR Auction Services by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 23,044 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 2,632 shares during the period. Finally, Zuckerman Investment Group LLC raised its stake in KAR Auction Services by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Zuckerman Investment Group LLC now owns 1,771,603 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $19,789,000 after purchasing an additional 31,955 shares during the last quarter.

Get KAR Auction Services alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on KAR shares. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of KAR Auction Services in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Bank of America downgraded KAR Auction Services from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. StockNews.com raised KAR Auction Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of KAR Auction Services in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.17.

KAR Auction Services Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:KAR opened at $13.56 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The business has a fifty day moving average of $13.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.60. The stock has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.11 and a beta of 1.47. KAR Auction Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.15 and a 52-week high of $17.66.

KAR Auction Services (NYSE:KAR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The specialty retailer reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $372.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $361.39 million. KAR Auction Services had a return on equity of 4.20% and a net margin of 15.88%. On average, research analysts expect that KAR Auction Services, Inc. will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

KAR Auction Services Profile

(Get Rating)

KAR Auction Services, Inc engages in the provision of used car auction services and salvage auction services in North America and the United Kingdom. It operates through the following segments: ADESA Auctions and Automotive Finance Corporation (AFC). The ADESA segment provides whole car auctions and related services to the vehicle remarketing industry in North America.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for KAR Auction Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KAR Auction Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.