Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by HC Wainwright

Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities researchers at HC Wainwright in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $16.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective points to a potential upside of 321.05% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on KPTI. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Karyopharm Therapeutics from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on Karyopharm Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on Karyopharm Therapeutics from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on Karyopharm Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.43.

Karyopharm Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ KPTI opened at $3.80 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $433.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.87 and a beta of 0.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.96. Karyopharm Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $2.45 and a 52 week high of $7.22.

Insider Buying and Selling at Karyopharm Therapeutics

Karyopharm Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:KPTI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $33.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.88 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Karyopharm Therapeutics will post -1.3 EPS for the current year.

In other Karyopharm Therapeutics news, CEO Richard A. Paulson sold 33,033 shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.03, for a total transaction of $100,089.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 823,622 shares in the company, valued at $2,495,574.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CFO Michael Mason sold 11,205 shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.03, for a total value of $33,951.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 245,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $743,443.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard A. Paulson sold 33,033 shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.03, for a total value of $100,089.99. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 823,622 shares in the company, valued at $2,495,574.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 74,706 shares of company stock worth $231,041. 10.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Karyopharm Therapeutics

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in Karyopharm Therapeutics by 73.9% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,964 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 612.5% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 4,900 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 134.3% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 5,105 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $62,000. 96.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Karyopharm Therapeutics

Karyopharm Therapeutics, Inc is a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of drugs directed against nuclear export for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. Its Selective Inhibitor of Nuclear Export (SINE) compounds function by binding with and inhibiting the nuclear export protein XPO1 (or CRM1).

Further Reading

