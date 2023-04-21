Kenmare Resources (LON:KMR) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $447.98

Shares of Kenmare Resources plc (LON:KMR – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 447.98 ($5.54) and traded as high as GBX 477.79 ($5.91). Kenmare Resources shares last traded at GBX 463.50 ($5.74), with a volume of 66,657 shares.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 820 ($10.15) target price on shares of Kenmare Resources in a report on Thursday, April 13th.

The firm has a market cap of £439.54 million, a P/E ratio of 272.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.03 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.28, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 4.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 473.19 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 447.98.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This is an increase from Kenmare Resources’s previous dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 8.23%. Kenmare Resources’s payout ratio is presently 2,647.06%.

Kenmare Resources plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells mineral sand products in China, Europe, the United States, and internationally. It operates the Moma Titanium Minerals Mine located on the northeast coast of Mozambique. The company's products include ilmenite, zircon, and rutile; and concentrates, including secondary zircon and mineral sand concentrates.

