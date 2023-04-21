Kestra Advisory Services LLC Has $2.27 Million Stock Holdings in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) by 15.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 50,853 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,852 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Kroger were worth $2,267,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Kroger by 0.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 81,265,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,555,388,000 after buying an additional 438,869 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kroger by 5.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 65,735,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,875,933,000 after acquiring an additional 3,443,687 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Kroger by 1.2% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 11,483,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,469,000 after acquiring an additional 139,059 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of Kroger by 1.0% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 11,046,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $483,281,000 after acquiring an additional 105,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kroger by 2.7% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,437,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,553,000 after acquiring an additional 118,720 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.03% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Kroger from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Stephens lowered their price target on Kroger from $57.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 6th. Roth Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Kroger in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Northcoast Research upgraded Kroger from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Kroger from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $54.00 in a report on Friday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Kroger presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.31.

Kroger Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE KR opened at $47.80 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $46.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.04. The Kroger Co. has a 52 week low of $41.81 and a 52 week high of $58.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.30 billion, a PE ratio of 15.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.47.

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.09. Kroger had a return on equity of 31.84% and a net margin of 1.51%. The firm had revenue of $34.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.89 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.91 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that The Kroger Co. will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kroger Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. Kroger’s payout ratio is 33.88%.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Valerie L. Jabbar sold 62,414 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.47, for a total value of $2,900,378.58. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 63,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,931,281.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, SVP Valerie L. Jabbar sold 62,414 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.47, for a total value of $2,900,378.58. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 63,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,931,281.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Todd A. Foley sold 3,885 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.95, for a total value of $182,400.75. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 28,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,336,009.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 153,505 shares of company stock valued at $7,332,497 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

About Kroger

(Get Rating)

The Kroger Co engages in the operation of supermarkets and multi-department stores. Its brands include Big K, Check This Out?, Heritage Farm, Simple Truth, and Simple Truth Organic. The company was founded by Barney Kroger in 1883 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, OH.

