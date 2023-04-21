Kestra Advisory Services LLC Has $2.28 Million Holdings in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:USXF)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its position in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:USXF – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 74,485 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,277 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF were worth $2,284,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of USXF. Absolute Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP raised its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 148.7% in the 4th quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 1,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 870 shares in the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 42.5% in the 3rd quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 2,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 638 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 51.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 3,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 1,065 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of USXF opened at $32.96 on Friday. iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF has a 1 year low of $27.00 and a 1 year high of $35.30. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.44. The stock has a market cap of $659.25 million, a PE ratio of 19.94 and a beta of 1.03.

The iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (USXF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Choice ESG Screened index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities screened for positive environmental, social and governance rating while also screening for involvement in controversial activities.

