Kestra Advisory Services LLC Has $2.29 Million Stake in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its position in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Rating) by 56.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 29,567 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,715 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in CoStar Group were worth $2,285,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FourThought Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 232.3% during the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 432 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC raised its stake in CoStar Group by 43.4% in the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 545 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in CoStar Group by 50.8% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 739 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in CoStar Group by 31.5% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 726 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 39.0% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,016 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.80% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Michael J. Desmarais sold 5,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.36, for a total value of $394,016.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 44,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,155,364.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on CoStar Group in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of CoStar Group in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Stephens dropped their price objective on CoStar Group from $90.00 to $86.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on CoStar Group from $102.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on CoStar Group from $95.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $86.25.

Shares of CSGP stock opened at $69.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 13.92 and a quick ratio of 13.92. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $70.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.38. The company has a market cap of $28.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.88. CoStar Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $53.51 and a 1-year high of $85.37.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The technology company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.04. CoStar Group had a return on equity of 7.15% and a net margin of 16.93%. The firm had revenue of $573.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $567.96 million. On average, research analysts expect that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CoStar Group, Inc engages in providing online real estate marketplaces, information, and analytics in the commercial and residential property markets. It operates through the North America and International geographical segments. The North America segment includes the Unites States and Canada. The International refers to Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Latin America.

