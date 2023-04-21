Kestra Advisory Services LLC Increases Stock Holdings in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) by 27.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,153 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,322 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in McKesson were worth $2,308,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in McKesson by 25.5% in the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,668,000 after purchasing an additional 903 shares during the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC grew its stake in McKesson by 29.7% in the 4th quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 1,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the period. Everence Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in McKesson by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,363,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the period. Flputnam Investment Management Co. grew its stake in McKesson by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 2,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $826,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Global Investments grew its stake in McKesson by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 24,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,061,000 after purchasing an additional 2,020 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other McKesson news, EVP Nancy Avila sold 161 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.02, for a total value of $59,573.22. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,713,562.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other McKesson news, EVP Nancy Avila sold 161 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.02, for a total value of $59,573.22. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,713,562.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 7,416 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.00, for a total value of $2,818,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,780,060. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

McKesson Stock Performance

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MCK. UBS Group reduced their price objective on McKesson from $450.00 to $440.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. StockNews.com began coverage on McKesson in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on McKesson from $420.00 to $426.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on McKesson from $445.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on McKesson in a research report on Friday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $420.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $416.64.

Shares of MCK opened at $359.27 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $354.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $367.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.58. McKesson Co. has a 52-week low of $298.69 and a 52-week high of $401.78.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $6.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.36 by $0.54. The business had revenue of $70.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.98 billion. McKesson had a negative return on equity of 216.12% and a net margin of 1.15%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $6.15 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that McKesson Co. will post 25.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

McKesson Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.88%.

McKesson Profile

McKesson Corp. engages in the provision of supply chain management solutions, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information technology. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS).

