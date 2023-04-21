Kestra Advisory Services LLC Lowers Stock Position in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC lessened its stake in shares of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 58,597 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,267 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $2,268,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Conagra Brands by 47.6% during the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 425,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,458,000 after buying an additional 137,184 shares during the period. Community Bank N.A. boosted its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 71.0% in the fourth quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 11,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,000 after purchasing an additional 4,650 shares during the period. Balentine LLC boosted its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 28.5% in the fourth quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 24,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $956,000 after purchasing an additional 5,471 shares during the period. Empirical Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Conagra Brands in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $527,000. Finally, Seed Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Conagra Brands in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $266,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.08% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Charisse Brock sold 7,036 shares of Conagra Brands stock in a transaction on Friday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.04, for a total value of $260,613.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 94,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,511,466.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, COO Thomas M. Mcgough sold 45,000 shares of Conagra Brands stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.66, for a total value of $1,739,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 104,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,053,848.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Charisse Brock sold 7,036 shares of Conagra Brands stock in a transaction on Friday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.04, for a total transaction of $260,613.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 94,802 shares in the company, valued at $3,511,466.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Conagra Brands Stock Up 0.1 %

CAG stock opened at $37.40 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.01 and a twelve month high of $41.30. The company’s 50 day moving average is $36.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.80. The stock has a market cap of $17.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.40, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.56.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 5th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.12. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 6.59% and a return on equity of 15.34%. The company had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.58 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Conagra Brands Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 28th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 27th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.53%. Conagra Brands’s payout ratio is 79.04%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently commented on CAG shares. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Conagra Brands from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Conagra Brands from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Conagra Brands from $35.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Conagra Brands from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Conagra Brands from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.00.

Conagra Brands Profile

Conagra Brands, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of processed and packaged foods. It operates through the following segments: Grocery and Snacks, Refrigerated and Frozen, International, and Foodservice. The Grocery and Snacks segment includes branded, shelf stable food products sold in various retail channels in the United States.

