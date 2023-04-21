Kestra Advisory Services LLC Sells 987 Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September (BATS:BSEP)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September (BATS:BSEP – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 75,242 shares of the company’s stock after selling 987 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September were worth $2,282,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,347,000. Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. now owns 19,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $585,000 after purchasing an additional 1,730 shares in the last quarter. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC grew its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC now owns 79,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,448,000 after purchasing an additional 7,526 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp grew its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 12,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 1,571 shares in the last quarter.

Get Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - September alerts:

Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September Stock Down 0.6 %

BSEP opened at $32.22 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $31.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.98.

Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September Profile

The Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – September (BSEP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. BSEP was launched on Sep 3, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September (BATS:BSEP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - September Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - September and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.