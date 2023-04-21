Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP) Shares Acquired by AE Wealth Management LLC

AE Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 50,025 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 713 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper were worth $1,784,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of KDP. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 69,193,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,478,527,000 after acquiring an additional 4,898,078 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 67,605,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,421,636,000 after buying an additional 4,361,181 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,758,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,287,901,000 after buying an additional 4,050,118 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Keurig Dr Pepper in the 3rd quarter valued at $86,700,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 90.1% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,297,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,983,000 after purchasing an additional 1,562,774 shares in the last quarter. 52.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CFO Sudhanshu Shekhar Priyadarshi acquired 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $35.59 per share, for a total transaction of $711,800.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,067,700. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Sudhanshu Shekhar Priyadarshi acquired 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $35.59 per share, for a total transaction of $711,800.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,067,700. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Anthony Shoemaker acquired 5,297 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $34.82 per share, for a total transaction of $184,441.54. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 62,297 shares in the company, valued at $2,169,181.54. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 64,797 shares of company stock valued at $2,259,558 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ KDP opened at $35.53 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $49.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.18, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.58. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.35 and a 52 week high of $41.31. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $35.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.01). Keurig Dr Pepper had a return on equity of 9.48% and a net margin of 10.22%. The firm had revenue of $3.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.78 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.45 earnings per share. Keurig Dr Pepper’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio is currently 79.21%.

KDP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $40.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $38.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.56.

Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc engages in the production and marketing of non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following segments: Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages. The Coffee Systems segment includes the manufacture and distribution of finished goods relating to coffee, pods, and brewers.

