KeyCorp Brokers Decrease Earnings Estimates for CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS)

CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp reduced their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of CMS Energy in a report issued on Monday, April 17th. KeyCorp analyst S. Karp now forecasts that the utilities provider will post earnings per share of $0.65 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.47. The consensus estimate for CMS Energy’s current full-year earnings is $3.10 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for CMS Energy’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.82 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.89 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $3.33 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $3.61 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $3.88 EPS.

Get CMS Energy alerts:

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.60. CMS Energy had a return on equity of 11.57% and a net margin of 9.74%. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.47 earnings per share. CMS Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

CMS Energy Trading Down 0.4 %

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on CMS. TheStreet raised CMS Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of CMS Energy from $70.00 to $69.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $71.00 target price on shares of CMS Energy in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of CMS Energy from $69.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of CMS Energy from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.22.

CMS opened at $61.36 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $17.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.36. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $60.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.49. CMS Energy has a one year low of $52.41 and a one year high of $73.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.15.

Institutional Trading of CMS Energy

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec bought a new position in shares of CMS Energy in the first quarter worth about $188,418,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 387.9% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,570,344 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $162,780,000 after purchasing an additional 2,043,489 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 75.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,457,642 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $282,303,000 after purchasing an additional 1,910,519 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of CMS Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $115,134,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,331,901 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,142,253,000 after purchasing an additional 1,613,255 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.16% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Brandon J. Hofmeister sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $75,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 64,131 shares in the company, valued at $3,847,860. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, SVP Brian F. Rich sold 4,000 shares of CMS Energy stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.72, for a total transaction of $246,880.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 91,927 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,673,734.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Brandon J. Hofmeister sold 1,250 shares of CMS Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $75,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 64,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,847,860. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,314 shares of company stock valued at $447,136 in the last 90 days. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CMS Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Monday, February 13th were paid a dividend of $0.4875 per share. This is a positive change from CMS Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 10th. This represents a $1.95 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.18%. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.42%.

About CMS Energy

(Get Rating)

CMS Energy Corp. engages in the provision of electric and natural gas activities. It operates through the following business segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, and NorthStar Clean Energy. The Electric Utility segment focuses on generation, purchase, distribution, and sale of electricity. The Gas Utility segment includes purchase, transmission, storage, distribution, and sale of natural gas.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CMS Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CMS Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.