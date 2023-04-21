KeyCorp Initiates Coverage on OneWater Marine (NASDAQ:ONEW)

Research analysts at KeyCorp started coverage on shares of OneWater Marine (NASDAQ:ONEW – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp’s target price points to a potential upside of 18.15% from the stock’s current price. KeyCorp also issued estimates for OneWater Marine’s Q1 2024 earnings at $0.44 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $1.45 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $6.55 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on ONEW. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on OneWater Marine from $45.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Raymond James reduced their target price on OneWater Marine from $55.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of OneWater Marine from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their price target on shares of OneWater Marine from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 6th.

Shares of ONEW opened at $27.93 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.31. OneWater Marine has a 12 month low of $23.68 and a 12 month high of $43.96. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $27.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.67. The stock has a market cap of $440.37 million, a PE ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 2.44.

Insider Activity at OneWater Marine

OneWater Marine ( NASDAQ:ONEW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.79 by ($1.18). The firm had revenue of $366.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $422.33 million. OneWater Marine had a net margin of 6.75% and a return on equity of 28.61%. Equities analysts forecast that OneWater Marine will post 7.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other OneWater Marine news, COO Anthony M. Aisquith bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $24.50 per share, with a total value of $490,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief operating officer now owns 572,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,027,254.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other OneWater Marine news, COO Anthony M. Aisquith purchased 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $24.50 per share, for a total transaction of $490,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief operating officer now owns 572,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,027,254.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey B. Lamkin sold 28,628 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $858,840.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 128,186 shares in the company, valued at $3,845,580. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 52,864 shares of company stock valued at $1,390,742 and sold 92,855 shares valued at $2,714,024. 20.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of OneWater Marine

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. MTM Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of OneWater Marine by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC now owns 6,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of OneWater Marine by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 29,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $846,000 after acquiring an additional 484 shares during the period. Capital Impact Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of OneWater Marine by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 18,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $531,000 after acquiring an additional 663 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of OneWater Marine by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 69,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,379,000 after acquiring an additional 718 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of OneWater Marine during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Institutional investors own 57.11% of the company’s stock.

OneWater Marine Company Profile

OneWater Marine Inc operates as a recreational boat retailer in the United States. The company offers new and pre-owned recreational boats and yachts, as well as related marine products, such as parts and accessories. It also provides boat repair and maintenance services. In addition, the company arranges boat financing and insurance; and other ancillary services, including indoor and outdoor storage, and marina, as well as rental of boats and personal watercraft.

