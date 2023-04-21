Kinnate Biopharma Inc. Expected to Post Q2 2023 Earnings of ($0.79) Per Share (NASDAQ:KNTE)

Kinnate Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:KNTE – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at SVB Leerink decreased their Q2 2023 earnings per share estimates for Kinnate Biopharma in a research report issued on Tuesday, April 18th. SVB Leerink analyst A. Berens now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.79) for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.70). The consensus estimate for Kinnate Biopharma’s current full-year earnings is ($2.92) per share. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Kinnate Biopharma’s Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.81) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.82) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($3.20) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($3.60) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($3.76) EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.17 EPS.
Kinnate Biopharma (NASDAQ:KNTE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.72) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by ($0.02).
Kinnate Biopharma Stock Down 11.7 %
Shares of KNTE stock opened at $2.95 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.96. Kinnate Biopharma has a fifty-two week low of $2.88 and a fifty-two week high of $15.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $137.38 million, a P/E ratio of -1.11 and a beta of 0.29.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kinnate Biopharma
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Kinnate Biopharma by 51.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,193,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,658,000 after purchasing an additional 749,012 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Kinnate Biopharma by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,055,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,143,000 after acquiring an additional 8,189 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Kinnate Biopharma by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,011,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,085,000 after acquiring an additional 15,270 shares during the period. Novo Holdings A S boosted its position in Kinnate Biopharma by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Novo Holdings A S now owns 624,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,029,000 after acquiring an additional 71,108 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in Kinnate Biopharma by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 466,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,575,000 after acquiring an additional 14,243 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.68% of the company’s stock.
About Kinnate Biopharma
Kinnate Biopharma Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of small molecule kinase inhibitors to treat genomically defined cancers in the United States. The company develops KIN-2787, a rapidly accelerated fibrosarcoma inhibitor for the treatment of patients with lung cancer, melanoma, and other solid tumors; KIN-3248 small-molecule kinase inhibitors that target cancer-associated alterations in fibroblast growth factor receptors FGFR2 and FGFR3 genes; and small molecule research programs, including Cyclin-Dependent Kinase 12(CDK12) inhibitor in its KIN004 program.
