Kinnate Biopharma (NASDAQ:KNTE) PT Lowered to $26.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

Kinnate Biopharma (NASDAQ:KNTE – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by equities researchers at The Goldman Sachs Group from $29.00 to $26.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of Kinnate Biopharma from $25.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Kinnate Biopharma from $8.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, HC Wainwright dropped their target price on shares of Kinnate Biopharma from $33.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kinnate Biopharma has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.00.

Kinnate Biopharma Stock Performance

Shares of KNTE opened at $2.95 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $137.38 million, a PE ratio of -1.11 and a beta of 0.29. Kinnate Biopharma has a fifty-two week low of $2.88 and a fifty-two week high of $15.86. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.96.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Kinnate Biopharma ( NASDAQ:KNTE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by ($0.02). Equities research analysts predict that Kinnate Biopharma will post -2.92 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KNTE. FMR LLC lifted its position in Kinnate Biopharma by 51.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,193,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,658,000 after purchasing an additional 749,012 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Kinnate Biopharma by 209.5% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 210,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,660,000 after acquiring an additional 142,804 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Kinnate Biopharma by 300.0% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 95,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,206,000 after acquiring an additional 71,700 shares during the period. Novo Holdings A S raised its position in Kinnate Biopharma by 12.9% in the first quarter. Novo Holdings A S now owns 624,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,029,000 after acquiring an additional 71,108 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in Kinnate Biopharma by 8.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 423,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,765,000 after acquiring an additional 34,224 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.68% of the company’s stock.

About Kinnate Biopharma

Kinnate Biopharma Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of small molecule kinase inhibitors to treat genomically defined cancers in the United States. The company develops KIN-2787, a rapidly accelerated fibrosarcoma inhibitor for the treatment of patients with lung cancer, melanoma, and other solid tumors; KIN-3248 small-molecule kinase inhibitors that target cancer-associated alterations in fibroblast growth factor receptors FGFR2 and FGFR3 genes; and small molecule research programs, including Cyclin-Dependent Kinase 12(CDK12) inhibitor in its KIN004 program.

