Kirkland’s Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:KIRK)

Kirkland’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:KIRK – Get Rating) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Traders acquired 9,808 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 1,683% compared to the typical daily volume of 550 call options.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kirkland’s

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KIRK. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Kirkland’s by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 228,109 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,119,000 after purchasing an additional 1,606 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its holdings in Kirkland’s by 36.5% during the 2nd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 9,999 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,672 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Kirkland’s by 717.0% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,696 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 6,754 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Kirkland’s by 54.8% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 27,007 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 9,560 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in Kirkland’s during the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.47% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

KIRK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Kirkland’s to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Benchmark decreased their price target on shares of Kirkland’s from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th.

Kirkland’s Price Performance

About Kirkland’s

Shares of NASDAQ:KIRK opened at $2.80 on Friday. Kirkland’s has a 52 week low of $2.55 and a 52 week high of $8.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a current ratio of 0.85. The company’s fifty day moving average is $3.00 and its 200-day moving average is $3.42. The company has a market capitalization of $35.70 million, a PE ratio of -0.79 and a beta of 1.84.

Kirkland’s, Inc operates as a retailer of home decor and gifts in the United States. Its stores present a selection of merchandise, including framed art, mirrors, wall decor, candles and related items, lamps, decorative accessories, accent furniture, textiles, garden-related accessories and artificial floral products.

