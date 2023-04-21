Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC Sells 1,311 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 32.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,774 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,311 shares during the period. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $490,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in JNJ. Pacific Sage Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter worth about $771,000. Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC now owns 1,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC now owns 28,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,080,000 after purchasing an additional 955 shares during the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 9,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,647,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Wealth Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Tower Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 5,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $886,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.94% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider James D. Swanson sold 1,062 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.66, for a total value of $164,248.92. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,215 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,425,191.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Johnson & Johnson Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE JNJ opened at $163.58 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Johnson & Johnson has a 52 week low of $150.11 and a 52 week high of $186.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $157.48 and its 200 day moving average is $166.96. The company has a market cap of $426.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.27, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.53.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 18th. The company reported $2.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $24.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.61 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 18.90% and a return on equity of 35.76%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.67 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Johnson & Johnson Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 23rd will be paid a $1.19 dividend. This is a boost from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 22nd. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.91%. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is presently 67.06%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

JNJ has been the topic of several research reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $164.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $185.00 to $181.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $161.00 price target on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $194.00 to $186.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $173.00.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and MedTech. The Consumer Health segment includes products focused on personal healthcare used in the Skin Health/Beauty, Over-the-Counter medicines, Baby Care, Oral Care, Women’s Health and Wound Care markets.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating).

