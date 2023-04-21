Knowles Co. (NYSE:KN) Shares Bought by Signaturefd LLC

Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Knowles Co. (NYSE:KN – Get Rating) by 27.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,195 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 897 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Knowles were worth $69,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Knowles by 201.2% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,449 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,636 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in Knowles during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Knowles by 65.5% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,003 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,188 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Knowles by 147.7% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,154 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 3,073 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its position in Knowles by 253.2% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 5,435 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 3,896 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.15% of the company’s stock.

Knowles Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of Knowles stock opened at $16.44 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $16.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 3.66 and a quick ratio of 1.95. The company has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.50 and a beta of 1.46. Knowles Co. has a 1-year low of $11.57 and a 1-year high of $20.25.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Knowles ( NYSE:KN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $197.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $210.00 million. Knowles had a negative net margin of 56.24% and a positive return on equity of 7.04%.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Knowles in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.75.

Knowles Profile

Knowles Corp. supplies advanced micro-acoustic, audio processing and precision device solutions. It operates through the following segments: Audio and Precision Devices. The Audio segment includes analog and digital micro-electro-mechanical systems microphones, electret condenser microphones, smart microphones, ultrasonic sensors, acoustic processors and balanced armature speakers.

