KraneShares MSCI China ESG Leaders Index ETF (NYSEARCA:KESG) Stock Price Down 0.9%

Shares of KraneShares MSCI China ESG Leaders Index ETF (NYSEARCA:KESG – Get Rating) were down 0.9% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $19.53 and last traded at $19.53. Approximately 13 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 566 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.71.

KraneShares MSCI China ESG Leaders Index ETF Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $3.91 million, a PE ratio of 9.48 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.00.

Get KraneShares MSCI China ESG Leaders Index ETF alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in KESG. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of KraneShares MSCI China ESG Leaders Index ETF by 4,239.6% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 2,247 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of KraneShares MSCI China ESG Leaders Index ETF by 30.5% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 14,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after buying an additional 3,451 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KraneShares MSCI China ESG Leaders Index ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $354,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in KraneShares MSCI China ESG Leaders Index ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $945,000.

KraneShares MSCI China ESG Leaders Index ETF Company Profile

The KraneShares MSCI China ESG Leaders Index ETF (KESG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI China ESG Leaders 10\u002F40 index, a market-cap-weighted index of Chinese companies that have high environmental, social and governance ratings. KESG was launched on Jul 29, 2020 and is managed by KraneShares.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for KraneShares MSCI China ESG Leaders Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KraneShares MSCI China ESG Leaders Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.