K+S Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:KPLUY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

K+S Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:KPLUY – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $24.50.

KPLUY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of K+S Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Citigroup upgraded shares of K+S Aktiengesellschaft from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of K+S Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Monday, March 13th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Get K+S Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

K+S Aktiengesellschaft Stock Performance

OTCMKTS KPLUY opened at $10.15 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.84. K+S Aktiengesellschaft has a 12-month low of $9.01 and a 12-month high of $18.71.

K+S Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

K+S AG is a holding company, which engages in the business of mining and processing of mineral raw materials. It offers mineral products for markets including agriculture, industry, consumers, communities, waste management, and transportation and logistics. The company was founded in 1889 and is headquartered in Kassel, Germany.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for K+S Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for K+S Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.