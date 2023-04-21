Kubient (NASDAQ:KBNT) Shares Down 7.5%

Kubient, Inc. (NASDAQ:KBNTGet Rating)’s share price dropped 7.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $0.60 and last traded at $0.63. Approximately 1,285 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 122,366 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.68.

Separately, Maxim Group dropped their price objective on shares of Kubient from $2.00 to $1.50 in a report on Thursday, March 30th.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.87. The company has a current ratio of 6.48, a quick ratio of 6.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market capitalization of $9.13 million, a PE ratio of -0.66 and a beta of 2.83.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Kubient in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kubient by 269.2% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 43,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 31,496 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Kubient by 255.9% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 97,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after acquiring an additional 70,142 shares during the period. 25.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kubient, Inc develops a cloud-based software platform for digital advertising industry. It develops Audience Marketplace, a platform for real-time trading of digital, programmatic advertising. The company's platform allows advertisers and publishers the ability to use machine learning during programmatic advertising inventory space auction.

