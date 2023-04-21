Laird Superfood (NYSEMKT:LSF) Stock Price Down 6.2%

Laird Superfood, Inc. (NYSEMKT:LSF – Get Rating) shares fell 6.2% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $0.90 and last traded at $0.90. 11,659 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 56% from the average session volume of 26,758 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.96.

Laird Superfood Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $8.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.20 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.22.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Laird Superfood

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Laird Superfood by 39.1% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 78,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 22,123 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in Laird Superfood in the 4th quarter worth $67,000. Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Laird Superfood by 25,000.0% in the 4th quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 87,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 87,500 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Laird Superfood in the 4th quarter worth $126,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Laird Superfood by 30.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 110,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,000 after purchasing an additional 25,540 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.07% of the company’s stock.

About Laird Superfood

Laird Superfood, Inc manufactures and markets plant-based natural and functional food in the United States. It offers powdered and liquid coffee creamers, and hydration and beverage enhancing supplements; hydrate coconut water products, activate daily jumpstart products, activate prebiotic daily greens, renew plant-based proteins, and performance mushroom supplements; coffee, tea, hot chocolate products; and Pili nuts and Harvest dates.

