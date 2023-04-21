Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the thirteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $167.18.

LSTR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Landstar System from $140.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Susquehanna cut their price target on Landstar System from $174.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 10th. Raymond James upgraded Landstar System from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, February 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Landstar System in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Landstar System from $160.00 to $180.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd.

Insider Transactions at Landstar System

In related news, VP Ricardo S. Coro sold 3,000 shares of Landstar System stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.63, for a total value of $553,890.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 22,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,092,693.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, VP Ricardo S. Coro sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.63, for a total transaction of $553,890.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 22,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,092,693.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Joseph J. Beacom sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.94, for a total value of $1,280,580.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 17,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,215,719.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Landstar System

Landstar System Trading Down 0.2 %

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LSTR. National Bank of Canada FI raised its position in shares of Landstar System by 59.6% during the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 158 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Landstar System by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 679 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC grew its stake in Landstar System by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 1,858 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Landstar System by 2.0% during the third quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,426 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $494,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Finally, Studio Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Landstar System by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 2,473 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $403,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. 98.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:LSTR opened at $181.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.64. Landstar System has a fifty-two week low of $137.15 and a fifty-two week high of $188.46. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $178.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $169.17. The stock has a market cap of $6.55 billion, a PE ratio of 15.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.90.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The transportation company reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.62 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. Landstar System had a net margin of 5.79% and a return on equity of 49.62%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.99 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Landstar System will post 8.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Landstar System Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Monday, February 13th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 10th. Landstar System’s dividend payout ratio is 10.21%.

Landstar System Company Profile

Landstar System, Inc engages in the provision of transportation management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation Logistics and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers transportation services including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air and ocean cargo, project cargo, and customs brokerage.

See Also

