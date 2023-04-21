Lanvin Group (NYSE:LANV) Shares Up 1.8%

Lanvin Group Holdings Limited (NYSE:LANV – Get Rating) shares shot up 1.8% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $6.00 and last traded at $5.55. 231,912 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 30% from the average session volume of 178,048 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.45.
Separately, Citigroup began coverage on shares of Lanvin Group in a research note on Monday, January 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $6.50 target price for the company.
Lanvin Group Trading Up 1.8 %
The firm has a market cap of $298.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.82 and a beta of 0.02. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.80.
Lanvin Group Company Profile
Lanvin Group Holdings Limited manufactures and sells fashion apparel, accessories, and fragrances for men and women. The company was founded in 2015 and is based in Shanghai, China. Lanvin Group Holdings Limited operates as a subsidiary of Fosun International Limited.
