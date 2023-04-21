Laramide Resources (OTCMKTS:LMRXF) Stock Price Down 6.4%

Laramide Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:LMRXF – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 6.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $0.26 and last traded at $0.26. Approximately 7,000 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 59% from the average daily volume of 17,111 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.28.

Laramide Resources Trading Down 6.4 %

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.35.

About Laramide Resources

(Get Rating)

Laramide Resources Ltd. engages in the exploration, mining, and development of uranium assets. The firm’s projects include Churchrock and ISR, La Jara Mesa, La Sal, Westmoreland, and Murphy. It operates through the following geographical segments: Canada, Australia, and the USA. The company was founded on May 29, 1980 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Laramide Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Laramide Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.