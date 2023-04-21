Las Vegas Sands Corp. Forecasted to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of $0.12 Per Share (NYSE:LVS)

Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research issued their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Las Vegas Sands in a research note issued on Monday, April 17th. Zacks Research analyst H. Ray forecasts that the casino operator will post earnings of $0.12 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Las Vegas Sands’ current full-year earnings is $1.48 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Las Vegas Sands’ Q2 2023 earnings at $0.23 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.29 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.31 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.96 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.39 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.51 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.55 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.64 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $2.08 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.63 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $3.26 EPS.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The casino operator reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.11. Las Vegas Sands had a net margin of 44.57% and a negative return on equity of 22.49%. The business had revenue of $2.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.40) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 124.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Las Vegas Sands Trading Up 3.7 %

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on LVS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $69.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $66.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Las Vegas Sands from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.54.

Shares of LVS stock opened at $61.53 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $47.03 billion, a PE ratio of 25.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 16.55 and a beta of 1.16. Las Vegas Sands has a 1-year low of $28.88 and a 1-year high of $63.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.81, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The company has a 50-day moving average of $56.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.02.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Las Vegas Sands by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 21,200 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $1,019,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. BOKF NA boosted its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. BOKF NA now owns 11,462 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $551,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 17.9% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,385 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Las Vegas Sands by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 32,842 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $1,579,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,560 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. 39.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Las Vegas Sands Company Profile

Las Vegas Sands Corp. engages in the development of destination properties. The firm operates through the Macao and Singapore geographical segments. The Macao segment handles the operations of The Venetian Macao, The Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Macao, and Sands Macao.

