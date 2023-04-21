Legend Biotech Co. (NASDAQ:LEGN) to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of ($0.43) Per Share, HC Wainwright Forecasts

Legend Biotech Co. (NASDAQ:LEGN – Get Rating) – Research analysts at HC Wainwright raised their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Legend Biotech in a research report issued on Tuesday, April 18th. HC Wainwright analyst M. Kapoor now expects that the company will earn ($0.43) per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.86). HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $77.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Legend Biotech’s current full-year earnings is ($2.65) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Legend Biotech’s Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.27) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.42) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.26) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.38) EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.38) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.21) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.32) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.11) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($1.02) EPS.

Legend Biotech (NASDAQ:LEGN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 17th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $11.97 million during the quarter.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on LEGN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Legend Biotech from $65.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. BTIG Research raised their price objective on Legend Biotech from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Legend Biotech in a research note on Friday, March 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $73.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Legend Biotech from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Legend Biotech from $53.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Legend Biotech has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $73.56.

LEGN stock opened at $63.75 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $48.41 and its 200-day moving average is $49.13. The company has a quick ratio of 3.66, a current ratio of 3.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market cap of $10.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -43.07 and a beta of -0.08. Legend Biotech has a twelve month low of $32.87 and a twelve month high of $63.88.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. American International Group Inc. bought a new position in Legend Biotech in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Legend Biotech during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. CI Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Legend Biotech by 779.6% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 2,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 2,183 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Legend Biotech by 78.5% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 1,298 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Legend Biotech during the second quarter worth $215,000. 38.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Legend Biotech Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the discovery and development of novel cell therapies for oncology and other indications in the United States, China, and internationally. Its lead product candidate, LCAR- B38M, is a chimeric antigen receptor for the treatment of multiple myeloma (MM), as well as a comparison of the treatment with standard triplet therapy in revlimid-refractory multiple myeloma.

