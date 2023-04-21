Lerøy Seafood Group ASA (OTC:LYSFY) Trading 1.1% Higher

Lerøy Seafood Group ASA (OTC:LYSFY – Get Rating) shares traded up 1.1% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $10.62 and last traded at $10.62. 705 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 18% from the average session volume of 600 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.50.

Lerøy Seafood Group ASA Stock Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.73.

Lerøy Seafood Group ASA Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lerøy Seafood Group ASA produces, processes, markets, sells, and distributes seafood products worldwide. It operates in three segments: Wildcatch; Farming; and Value-Added Processing, Sales and Distribution. The company offers smoked and gravad salmon, and trout products; farmed and wild catch whole fishes; fillets and portions; ready to eat and ready to cook products; fish blocks and cubes; breaded products; pre-fried fish burgers and patties; crustaceans and molluscs; seaweeds; and other products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Lerøy Seafood Group ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lerøy Seafood Group ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.