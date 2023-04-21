Liberty Energy Inc. (NYSE:LBRT) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Liberty Energy Inc. (NYSE:LBRT – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $20.35.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on LBRT. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Liberty Energy from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Bank of America cut Liberty Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Liberty Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $20.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday.

Liberty Energy Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:LBRT opened at $13.35 on Friday. Liberty Energy has a 52-week low of $10.71 and a 52-week high of $20.05. The stock has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 2.09. The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.08 and its 200 day moving average is $15.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Liberty Energy Announces Dividend

Liberty Energy ( NYSE:LBRT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.11. Liberty Energy had a return on equity of 29.23% and a net margin of 9.63%. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Liberty Energy will post 3.34 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 5th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. Liberty Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.43%.

Institutional Trading of Liberty Energy

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Liberty Energy by 36.1% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,715,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,751,000 after purchasing an additional 455,432 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Liberty Energy in the 3rd quarter worth $416,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Liberty Energy by 401.9% in the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,209,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,010,000 after acquiring an additional 1,768,899 shares during the last quarter. Clifford Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Liberty Energy by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Clifford Capital Partners LLC now owns 437,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,547,000 after acquiring an additional 1,856 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Liberty Energy in the 3rd quarter worth $3,625,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.26% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Energy Company Profile

Liberty Energy, Inc engages in the provision of hydraulic fracturing services to onshore oil and natural gas exploration and production companies in North America. The company was founded on December 21, 2016 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

