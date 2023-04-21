Liberty Resources Acquisition (NASDAQ:LIBYU) Trading Down 1.3%

Liberty Resources Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:LIBYU – Get Rating) shares were down 1.3% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $10.61 and last traded at $10.61. Approximately 1,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 78% from the average daily volume of 4,629 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.75.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.34.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Liberty Resources Acquisition stock. State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of Liberty Resources Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:LIBYU – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 14,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $158,000.

Liberty Resources Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the oil and gas sectors. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Miami, Florida.

