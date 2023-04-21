Lightning eMotors (NYSE:ZEV) Trading Down 2%

Lightning eMotors, Inc. (NYSE:ZEV – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 2% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $0.31 and last traded at $0.32. 532,440 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 72% from the average session volume of 1,879,343 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.33.
Several brokerages have commented on ZEV. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 price target on shares of Lightning eMotors in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Northland Securities cut their price target on shares of Lightning eMotors from $2.50 to $1.50 in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Oppenheimer cut shares of Lightning eMotors from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Finally, DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of Lightning eMotors from $4.00 to $1.50 in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 4.72 and a current ratio of 7.68. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.72. The company has a market capitalization of $36.05 million, a P/E ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 2.69.
Lightning eMotors, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells zero-emission commercial fleet vehicles and powertrains to commercial fleets, large enterprises, original equipment manufacturers, and governments in the United States. It offers zero-emission class 3 to 7 battery electric and fuel cell electric vehicles.
