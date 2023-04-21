Lindsay Co. (NYSE:LNN) Shares Bought by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lindsay Co. (NYSE:LNN – Get Rating) by 47.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,663 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,664 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Lindsay were worth $2,876,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lindsay by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,069 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,873,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management increased its position in Lindsay by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 9,272 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,510,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. increased its position in Lindsay by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 133,873 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $19,181,000 after purchasing an additional 14,000 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new stake in Lindsay during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP increased its position in Lindsay by 88.8% during the 3rd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 19,401 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,780,000 after purchasing an additional 9,124 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on LNN shares. Roth Mkm dropped their target price on shares of Lindsay from $178.00 to $143.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Lindsay in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Lindsay from $196.00 to $166.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $154.75.

NYSE LNN opened at $127.11 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of 17.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.62. Lindsay Co. has a fifty-two week low of $116.77 and a fifty-two week high of $183.08. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $144.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $155.66. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 3.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Lindsay (NYSE:LNN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $166.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $192.62 million. Lindsay had a return on equity of 19.80% and a net margin of 10.61%. Lindsay’s quarterly revenue was down 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.32 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Lindsay Co. will post 6.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 16th. Lindsay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.94%.

Lindsay Corp. engages in the manufacture and distribution of irrigation and infrastructure equipment and technology. It operates through the Irrigation and Infrastructure segments. The Irrigation segment includes the manufacture and marketing of center pivot, lateral move, and hose reel irrigation systems, as well as various innovative technology solutions such as GPS positioning and guidance, variable rate irrigation, wireless irrigation management, M2M communication technology, and smartphone applications.

