Link Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:LKREF) Shares Down 3.9%

Link Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:LKREF – Get Rating) was down 3.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $6.40 and last traded at $6.40. Approximately 753 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 6,908 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.66.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently issued reports on LKREF. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Link Real Estate Investment Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. CLSA downgraded shares of Link Real Estate Investment Trust from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th.

Get Link Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

Link Real Estate Investment Trust Trading Down 3.9 %

The company’s 50-day moving average is $6.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.92.

Link Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

Link Real Estate Investment Trust engages in the property development and related activities. It offers Asset Management, Asset Enhancement, and Asset Investment. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Hong Kong.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Link Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Link Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.