Lipella Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LIPO) Trading Down 5.7%

Lipella Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:LIPO – Get Rating) traded down 5.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $1.90 and last traded at $1.91. 40,408 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 791,201 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.03.
The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.07.
About Lipella Pharmaceuticals
Lipella Pharmaceuticals Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It focused on developing new drugs by reformulating the active agents in existing generic drugs and optimizing these reformulations for new applications. Lipella Pharmaceuticals Inc is based in PITTSBURGH.
