Liquidia (NASDAQ:LQDA) Rating Reiterated by Needham & Company LLC

Liquidia (NASDAQ:LQDA – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities researchers at Needham & Company LLC in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $18.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 165.49% from the company’s current price.

Liquidia Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ LQDA opened at $6.78 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $438.58 million, a PE ratio of -9.97 and a beta of 0.09. Liquidia has a fifty-two week low of $3.26 and a fifty-two week high of $8.79. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.03 and a 200-day moving average of $6.18.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Liquidia

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LQDA. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Liquidia during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Liquidia by 134.0% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 4,552 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new position in shares of Liquidia during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Liquidia by 42.8% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new position in Liquidia in the 3rd quarter worth $63,000. Institutional investors own 32.64% of the company’s stock.

About Liquidia

Liquidia Corp. operates as a holding company which through its subsidiary engages in developing and commercializing biopharmaceutical products. It engages in novel products development used in PRINT technology to transform the lives of patients. PRINT is a particle engineering platform that enables precise production of uniform drug particles designed to improve the safety, efficacy and performance of a wide range of therapies.

Featured Stories

