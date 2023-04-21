Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD) Shares Bought by Signaturefd LLC

Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD – Get Rating) by 24.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 293 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Lithia Motors were worth $60,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lithia Motors by 33.6% in the 3rd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 1,289,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,618,000 after acquiring an additional 324,492 shares during the last quarter. Brave Warrior Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lithia Motors by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter. Brave Warrior Advisors LLC now owns 1,136,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,773,000 after acquiring an additional 144,907 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Lithia Motors by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 807,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,459,000 after acquiring an additional 29,352 shares during the last quarter. MFN Partners Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Lithia Motors by 43.0% in the 1st quarter. MFN Partners Management LP now owns 751,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,413,000 after acquiring an additional 225,806 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Lithia Motors by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 587,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,064,000 after acquiring an additional 33,465 shares during the last quarter. 98.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lithia Motors Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of LAD stock opened at $221.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 1.46. Lithia Motors, Inc. has a 1 year low of $180.00 and a 1 year high of $314.83. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $236.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $227.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.05 billion, a PE ratio of 5.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.39.

Lithia Motors Increases Dividend

Lithia Motors ( NYSE:LAD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The company reported $8.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.79 by ($0.35). Lithia Motors had a return on equity of 25.41% and a net margin of 4.43%. The business had revenue of $6.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $11.96 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Lithia Motors, Inc. will post 34.68 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This is a positive change from Lithia Motors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. Lithia Motors’s dividend payout ratio is 3.81%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Lithia Motors in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Lithia Motors from $200.00 to $198.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Lithia Motors from $233.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on Lithia Motors from $332.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Lithia Motors from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lithia Motors presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $300.56.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Shauna Mcintyre sold 167 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total value of $43,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,672 shares in the company, valued at $434,720. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Lithia Motors Profile

Lithia Motors, Inc engages in the operation of automotive franchises and retail of new and used vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Domestic, Import and Luxury. The Domestic segment consists of retail automotive franchises that sell new vehicles manufactured by Chrysler, General Motors, and Ford.

