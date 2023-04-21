Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) Price Target Lowered to $419.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $422.00 to $419.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “underweight” rating on the aerospace company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target points to a potential downside of 14.59% from the company’s current price.

LMT has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Lockheed Martin from $542.00 to $532.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. StockNews.com raised Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird lowered Lockheed Martin from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $513.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $478.00 to $496.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $480.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $494.79.

Lockheed Martin Trading Down 0.9 %

NYSE:LMT opened at $490.60 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $480.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $469.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $124.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.60, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.32. Lockheed Martin has a 1 year low of $373.67 and a 1 year high of $508.10.

Insider Transactions at Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The aerospace company reported $6.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.08 by $0.35. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 68.01% and a net margin of 8.69%. The business had revenue of $15.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $6.44 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin will post 26.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Timothy S. Cahill sold 2,534 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $479.44, for a total value of $1,214,900.96. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,014,942.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Timothy S. Cahill sold 2,534 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $479.44, for a total transaction of $1,214,900.96. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,014,942.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John Donovan bought 506 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $495.17 per share, for a total transaction of $250,556.02. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,401,331.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lockheed Martin

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LMT. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Okabena Investment Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. 75.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lockheed Martin Corp. is a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

