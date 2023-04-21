Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) Price Target Lowered to $419.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $422.00 to $419.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “underweight” rating on the aerospace company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target points to a potential downside of 14.59% from the company’s current price.
LMT has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Lockheed Martin from $542.00 to $532.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. StockNews.com raised Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird lowered Lockheed Martin from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $513.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $478.00 to $496.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $480.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $494.79.
Lockheed Martin Trading Down 0.9 %
NYSE:LMT opened at $490.60 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $480.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $469.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $124.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.60, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.32. Lockheed Martin has a 1 year low of $373.67 and a 1 year high of $508.10.
Insider Transactions at Lockheed Martin
In other news, EVP Timothy S. Cahill sold 2,534 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $479.44, for a total value of $1,214,900.96. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,014,942.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Timothy S. Cahill sold 2,534 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $479.44, for a total transaction of $1,214,900.96. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,014,942.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John Donovan bought 506 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $495.17 per share, for a total transaction of $250,556.02. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,401,331.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lockheed Martin
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LMT. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Okabena Investment Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. 75.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Lockheed Martin Company Profile
Lockheed Martin Corp. is a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.
