Lookers (LON:LOOK) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $81.67

Lookers plc (LON:LOOK – Get Rating) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 81.67 ($1.01) and traded as high as GBX 88.86 ($1.10). Lookers shares last traded at GBX 86.50 ($1.07), with a volume of 429,699 shares changing hands.
Separately, Numis Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 125 ($1.55) price objective on shares of Lookers in a report on Tuesday, January 24th.
The stock has a market capitalization of £332.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 432.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 87.32 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 81.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.67.
Lookers plc engages in the sale, hire, and maintenance of motor vehicles and motorcycles in the United Kingdom and Ireland. The company engages in the sale of new and used cars and light commercial vehicles; vehicle rental; vehicle funding and management packages, including contract hire, contract purchase, and personal contract; leasing fleet management; and sale and maintenance of vehicles.
