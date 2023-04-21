LSB Industries (NYSE:LXU) Price Target Cut to $14.00

LSB Industries (NYSE:LXU – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $16.00 to $14.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the conglomerate’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 49.57% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of LSB Industries from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of LSB Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $20.00 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday, April 13th. TheStreet upgraded shares of LSB Industries from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of LSB Industries in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of LSB Industries in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $17.43.

LSB Industries Stock Performance

Shares of LXU opened at $9.36 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 3.76 and a current ratio of 3.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $712.58 million, a P/E ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.52. The company’s fifty day moving average is $11.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.18. LSB Industries has a 1 year low of $8.99 and a 1 year high of $26.92.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

LSB Industries ( NYSE:LXU Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The conglomerate reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $233.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $251.40 million. LSB Industries had a net margin of 25.55% and a return on equity of 44.19%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that LSB Industries will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of LSB Industries by 121.3% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 31,963 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $455,000 after acquiring an additional 17,517 shares during the last quarter. Cipher Capital LP acquired a new stake in LSB Industries during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $537,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in LSB Industries by 132.6% during the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 38,798 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $516,000 after purchasing an additional 22,118 shares in the last quarter. Robotti Robert increased its position in LSB Industries by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. Robotti Robert now owns 1,919,063 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $25,524,000 after purchasing an additional 232,970 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in LSB Industries during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,388,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.20% of the company’s stock.

LSB Industries Company Profile

(Get Rating)

LSB Industries, Inc engages in manufacturing, marketing, and sale of chemical products for the agricultural, mining, and industrial markets. It also own and operate facilities in El Dorado, Arkansas (El Dorado Facility), Cherokee, Alabama (Cherokee Facility), and Pryor, Oklahoma (Pryor Facility), as well as facility for Covestro AG (Covestro) in Baytown, Texas (Baytown Facility).

