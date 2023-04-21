Lucira Health (LHDXQ) & Its Rivals Critical Review

Lucira Health (NASDAQ:LHDXQ – Get Rating) is one of 41 public companies in the “Diagnostic substances” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare Lucira Health to similar businesses based on the strength of its valuation, dividends, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Lucira Health and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lucira Health -67.54% -13.55% -8.47% Lucira Health Competitors -802.63% -114.28% -27.57%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Lucira Health and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lucira Health 0 0 0 0 N/A Lucira Health Competitors 363 627 1234 19 2.41

Risk & Volatility

As a group, “Diagnostic substances” companies have a potential upside of 36.65%. Given Lucira Health’s competitors higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Lucira Health has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Lucira Health has a beta of 3.36, indicating that its stock price is 236% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Lucira Health’s competitors have a beta of 1.37, indicating that their average stock price is 37% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Lucira Health and its competitors revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Lucira Health $93.06 million -$64.83 million -0.03 Lucira Health Competitors $480.73 million $10.72 million -53.50

Lucira Health’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Lucira Health. Lucira Health is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

57.0% of Lucira Health shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 46.6% of shares of all “Diagnostic substances” companies are owned by institutional investors. 30.4% of Lucira Health shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 14.0% of shares of all “Diagnostic substances” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Lucira Health beats its competitors on 7 of the 10 factors compared.

About Lucira Health

Lucira Health Inc. is a medical technology company. It is focused on the development and commercialization of transformative and infectious disease test kits. Lucira Health Inc. is based in Emeryville, California.

