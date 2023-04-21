LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP) Stake Lowered by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. cut its holdings in shares of LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP – Get Rating) by 9.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 309,390 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 33,004 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in LXP Industrial Trust were worth $3,100,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of LXP Industrial Trust by 83.1% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,118 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,415 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of LXP Industrial Trust by 27.8% during the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,624 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 2,094 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in shares of LXP Industrial Trust during the third quarter worth approximately $93,000. Wolverine Trading LLC acquired a new position in shares of LXP Industrial Trust during the third quarter worth approximately $94,000. Finally, Centiva Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of LXP Industrial Trust during the third quarter worth approximately $109,000. 97.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet downgraded LXP Industrial Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, December 30th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on LXP Industrial Trust in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, JMP Securities assumed coverage on LXP Industrial Trust in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company.

LXP Industrial Trust Price Performance

LXP Industrial Trust Announces Dividend

Shares of NYSE:LXP opened at $9.61 on Friday. LXP Industrial Trust has a one year low of $8.81 and a one year high of $13.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.18 and a 200-day moving average of $10.30. The company has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a PE ratio of 25.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.07 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 0.11.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.20%. LXP Industrial Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 131.58%.

About LXP Industrial Trust

LXP Industrial Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in financing, acquisition, and ownership of portfolio of single-tenant commercial properties. It also provides investment advisory and asset management services. The company was founded by E. Robert Roskind in October 1993 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Further Reading

