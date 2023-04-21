Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-eight analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $58.00.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Marvell Technology from $41.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Marvell Technology from $56.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Marvell Technology from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Marvell Technology from $58.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on Marvell Technology from $75.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, March 3rd.

Insider Transactions at Marvell Technology

In related news, EVP Dan Christman sold 6,778 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.05, for a total transaction of $312,126.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 85,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,933,821.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Dean E. Jr. Jarnac sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $270,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $849,555. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Dan Christman sold 6,778 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.05, for a total value of $312,126.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 85,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,933,821.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 58,978 shares of company stock valued at $2,532,691. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Marvell Technology

Marvell Technology Stock Performance

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MRVL. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 503,439 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $18,647,000 after purchasing an additional 5,657 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 32,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,204,000 after purchasing an additional 2,234 shares in the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd raised its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 20,536 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $881,000 after purchasing an additional 2,887 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 97,305 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,175,000 after purchasing an additional 2,785 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balentine LLC raised its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 84.8% during the 3rd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 13,174 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $565,000 after purchasing an additional 6,047 shares in the last quarter. 81.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Marvell Technology stock opened at $39.47 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $41.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.82 billion, a PE ratio of -207.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.04 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.37. Marvell Technology has a one year low of $33.75 and a one year high of $65.17.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 8.46% and a negative net margin of 2.76%. The business’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Marvell Technology will post 0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marvell Technology Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 7th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. Marvell Technology’s payout ratio is -126.32%.

About Marvell Technology

(Get Rating)

Marvell Technology, Inc engages in the provision of data infrastructure semiconductor solutions. It offers compute, networking, storage, and custom solutions. The firm designs, develops, and sells integrated circuits. The company was founded by Wei Li Dai, Pantas Sutardja, and Sehat Sutardja in 1995 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

Further Reading

