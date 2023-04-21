Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-eight analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $58.00.
A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Marvell Technology from $41.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Marvell Technology from $56.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Marvell Technology from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Marvell Technology from $58.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on Marvell Technology from $75.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, March 3rd.
Insider Transactions at Marvell Technology
In related news, EVP Dan Christman sold 6,778 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.05, for a total transaction of $312,126.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 85,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,933,821.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Dean E. Jr. Jarnac sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $270,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $849,555. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Dan Christman sold 6,778 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.05, for a total value of $312,126.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 85,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,933,821.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 58,978 shares of company stock valued at $2,532,691. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Marvell Technology
Marvell Technology Stock Performance
Marvell Technology stock opened at $39.47 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $41.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.82 billion, a PE ratio of -207.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.04 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.37. Marvell Technology has a one year low of $33.75 and a one year high of $65.17.
Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 8.46% and a negative net margin of 2.76%. The business’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Marvell Technology will post 0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Marvell Technology Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 7th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. Marvell Technology’s payout ratio is -126.32%.
About Marvell Technology
Marvell Technology, Inc engages in the provision of data infrastructure semiconductor solutions. It offers compute, networking, storage, and custom solutions. The firm designs, develops, and sells integrated circuits. The company was founded by Wei Li Dai, Pantas Sutardja, and Sehat Sutardja in 1995 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.
Further Reading
