Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) Receives $58.00 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-eight research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and sixteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $58.00.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $58.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $41.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 3rd.

Marvell Technology Trading Down 3.8 %

MRVL opened at $39.47 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -207.74, a P/E/G ratio of 14.04 and a beta of 1.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $41.99 and its 200-day moving average is $41.32. Marvell Technology has a 52-week low of $33.75 and a 52-week high of $65.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Marvell Technology Dividend Announcement

Marvell Technology ( NASDAQ:MRVL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.01). Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 8.46% and a negative net margin of 2.76%. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.35 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Marvell Technology will post 0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Investors of record on Friday, April 7th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. Marvell Technology’s payout ratio is -126.32%.

Insider Activity at Marvell Technology

In related news, insider Muhammad Raghib Hussain sold 46,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.22, for a total value of $1,950,564.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 757,342 shares in the company, valued at $31,974,979.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Dan Christman sold 6,778 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.05, for a total value of $312,126.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 85,425 shares in the company, valued at $3,933,821.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Muhammad Raghib Hussain sold 46,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.22, for a total value of $1,950,564.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 757,342 shares in the company, valued at $31,974,979.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 58,978 shares of company stock worth $2,532,691. 0.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Marvell Technology

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology during the third quarter worth $26,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp bought a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Marvell Technology in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Marvell Technology in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, AlphaCentric Advisors LLC bought a new position in Marvell Technology in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. 81.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Marvell Technology Company Profile

Marvell Technology, Inc engages in the provision of data infrastructure semiconductor solutions. It offers compute, networking, storage, and custom solutions. The firm designs, develops, and sells integrated circuits. The company was founded by Wei Li Dai, Pantas Sutardja, and Sehat Sutardja in 1995 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

