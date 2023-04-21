McAdam LLC Trims Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

McAdam LLC trimmed its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 95.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 638 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 13,947 shares during the quarter. McAdam LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $2,128,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMZN. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC now owns 1,121 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $3,654,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 21.8% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 72,911 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $237,686,000 after buying an additional 13,060 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,810 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $5,901,000 after buying an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Markel Corp grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Markel Corp now owns 99,068 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $322,956,000 after buying an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Leelyn Smith LLC grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 24.8% during the 1st quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 2,721 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $8,870,000 after buying an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. 57.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 5,100 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.43, for a total value of $568,293.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 124,180 shares in the company, valued at $13,837,377.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Amazon.com news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,000 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.90, for a total value of $411,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 529,435 shares in the company, valued at $54,478,861.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 5,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.43, for a total value of $568,293.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 124,180 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,837,377.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 78,193 shares of company stock worth $7,685,143 over the last quarter. Insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 6th. New Street Research began coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 target price for the company. MKM Partners cut their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $145.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $142.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $114.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.53.

Shares of Amazon.com stock opened at $103.81 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.06 trillion, a P/E ratio of -387.34, a P/E/G ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $81.43 and a 12 month high of $156.74. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $98.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $97.93.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The e-commerce giant reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.12). Amazon.com had a negative net margin of 0.53% and a positive return on equity of 5.33%. The company had revenue of $149.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $145.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.39 EPS. Amazon.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment is involved in the retail sales of consumer products including from sellers and subscriptions through North America-focused online and physical stores.

