Medaro Mining (OTCMKTS:MEDAF) Trading Down 7.8%

Medaro Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:MEDAF – Get Rating)’s share price was down 7.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as 0.10 and last traded at 0.11. Approximately 56,200 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 15% from the average daily volume of 66,499 shares. The stock had previously closed at 0.12.

Medaro Mining Trading Down 7.8 %

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is 0.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is 0.19.

About Medaro Mining

Medaro Mining Corp. acquires, explores, and evaluates mineral resource properties in Canada. The company holds an option to acquire 100% interest in the Superb Lake property that consists of 8 mining claims covering an area of approximately 2,187 hectares located in the Thunder Bay mining district of Northwestern Ontario, Canada; and CYR South lithium property that consists of 52 mineral claims covering an area of approximately 2,748 hectares located in James Bay area of Quebec.

